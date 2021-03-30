Streaming Theatre, Important Conversations, & a Reason to Start a Garden – Happening in NWA

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsor this look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Wrap up Women’s History Month with “Women and Wine” brought to you by the Fayetteville Film Fest. We will be screening “The Right Applicant” and “MO,” from the 2020 festival. Then female filmmakers, Shawn Pipkin and Marsha Foster, and others share about their personal stories as women and as storytellers and how they would like to affect history. This virtual event will take place tonight at 6:00 p.m. and it’s free to attend.

Arts Live Theatre is now accepting video auditions for the upcoming play “In the Year 25-25.” The play is a virtual time travel adventure written by Arts Live Theatre student and actor Jae Hurd. Auditions will remain open until April 6, which is one week from today. Actors ages 10-18 are invited to audition! And no previous experience is necessary!

Speaking of theatre, check this out, it’s your last chance to see four amazing plays that have been produced by Theatre-Squared this season. Their virtual streaming festival ends Tuesday, March 30. For only forty dollars you can see “Ann,” “The Half-Life of Marie Curie,” “School Girls,” and “A Christmas Carol.”

We live in such a generous community and as we prepare for the Annual “NWA Gives” fundraising event that takes place on April 8, we wanted to draw attention to what Interform is doing. Interform as you might remember is the new entity that formed as NWA Fashion Week and the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum merged into one. They are now accepting donations to help them deliver a new program that gets teens excited about design sewn trades and fashion. This youth program will go specifically to teens ages thirteen to seventeen who were largely impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. You can help them reach their goal by donating today.

This evening you can join the Northwest Arkansas Community Cohesion Project as community leaders hold important conversation around race and safety. All attendees must register for this webinar in order to attend. The event will take place virtually tonight starting at 7:00 p.m.

Lots of spring classes are taking place at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, but one thing to note is that they sometime do fill up to capacity. That’s why we wanted to let you know about this one a little early. If you’ve ever been interested in learning more about companion planting and how to use native plants in vegetable gardens, then this class is for you. You can join the professionals from the garden tomorrow at six p-m via zoom. It’s ten dollars for members and fifteen dollars for non-members.