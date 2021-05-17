Stretch into the Week; Dover Quartet Arrives in NWA; Concerts Featuring Hip Hop & Folk – What You Need to Know

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

If it’s time to stretch… virtually… with the Fayetteville Public Library. Their virtual yoga classes are running on Mondays run from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A team of volunteer yoga instructors teach these yoga sessions which are suitable for both beginner and intermediate participants. We have the link on our website.

The Artosphere Festival continues at Walton Arts Center this week as they welcome the Dover Quartet. Tomorrow night’s sold out Dover Quartet concert can be heard live on KUAF 91.3 beginning at seven p-m. And, if you like what you hear you can head back to Walton Arts Center on Wednesday night for a free screening of the documentary “Strings Attached: On the Road with the Dover Quartet.” That film is free with registration and begins at 7:00 p.m.



Want a chance to compete against the best pump track racers in the world? This is your chance! This Saturday the Runway Bike Park at the Jones Center in Springdale is hosting a qualifying race for a spot in the world finals which are coming up in the Fall. $20 registration includes a practice session on Friday, May 21 from 4 to 8 PM and the race on Saturday. Registration is now open! This is a FREE event for spectators.

We are keeping you up-to-date with all the ways you can cool down this summer. Bentonville has announced that the Splash Park at Lawrence Plaza will return of the season on Saturday May 29 and the season will run all the way through Sunday, September 12. The operating hour are from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. .

Staying with new out of Bentonville, you might remember that we had previously announced that City Sessions had announced a neighborhood concert series taking place the third Friday of the month throughout the warmer months. The location for their first concert of the series has been announced. You can catch hip hop artist Jasper Logan and musician Will Gunselman at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at Cornerstone Community Pool. Downtown Bentonville is quick to note that although they are called “neighborhood” concerts, they are open to all members of the community.