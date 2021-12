OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, along with Attorney General John O'Connor, announced in a press release on Thursday, Dec. 2, that they are suing President Joe Biden's administration over a vaccine mandate for the National Guard.

“The U.S. Constitution, the Oklahoma Constitution, and U.S. Code Title 32 are all clear: as governor, I am the Commander-in-Chief of the Oklahoma National Guard," Gov. Stitt said. “Therefore, unless mobilized by the President of the United States under U.S. Code Title10, I retain the authority for all training and governance of the Oklahoma National Guard – including determining if and how training guidelines issued by the president will be implemented."