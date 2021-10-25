Sudeikis Returns to SNL; First Look at The (New) Munsters; Vigil Held for Cinematographer – Hot Topics

Filmmaker and musician Rob Zombie posted a photo of a new project he’s working on just in time for Halloween. That story is kicking off today’s trending stories. Check out Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics” brought to you by “Come From Away” at Walton Arts Center.

Zombie posted the photo with the caption saying in part “direct from the set in good old Hungary Rob Zombie presents Herman, Lily and the Count.” Cast members Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie and Dan Roebuck are posed in front of a recreation of the Munster family home from the 1960’s tv series. No release date on the film.

A vigil for a cinematographer who was killed on a film set was held Sunday, October 24 in Southern California. Actor Alec Baldwin, 63, known for his roles in “30 Rock” fired a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust”, killing 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her. Attendees at the vigil exchanged tearful hugs while speakers called for heightened safety standards on film sets. Baldwin has described the killing as a “tragic accident.” Hutchins’ death has rocked the film industry.

In case you missed it over the weekend, fresh off Emmy wins last month for him and his show, “Ted Lasso.” Jason Sudeikis returned to host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time. Sudeikis left SNL back in 2013, but he’s made numerous guest appearances. Brandi Carlile served as the musical guest.

Broadway is back at Walton Arts Center. “Come From Away” is the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show kicks off on October 26.

*Sponsored Content