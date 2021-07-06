Summer Camp Options; Food & Tequila Tasting Events; Art on the Bricks – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

Parents, if you are still looking for summer camp options for you kiddos, the Yvonne Richardson Community Center has week-long camp options happening through the end of July. Every week the campers go on field trips, play games, swim, do crafts, and explore the community. Each week’s camp has a different theme and there’s something for kids who have completed Kindergarten all the way through high school aged children.

If you don’t have plans for tomorrow night, allow us to give you an option. Apple Seeds Teaching Farm continues their workshop and dinner series called “Wild Table.” The theme of tomorrow night’s dinner is “Trout After the Catch.” You can enjoy fresh, locally caught trout many ways from appetizers through a three course dinner prepared by the culinary genius of Chef Darwin Beyer of popular sushi restaurant – Meiji. Tickets are on sale now, but they are sure to go fast. Catch ’em while you can.

Art is happening in downtown Rogers this week. Make sure to head to Rogers this Thursday for the Art on the Bricks Art Walk. Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks Art Walk showcases regional artists. While enhancing the artistic and cultural opportunities in Rogers, Arkansas. Several art galleries are having showcases and you can hear the sounds of several local musicians. This free, family friendly event kicks off on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and is set to last until 9:00 p.m.

Mark your calendars for a unique event happening at Tula in Fayetteville. Join Tequila Don Ramón Ambassador Jason Willems at a tequila tasting on Monday, July 12 at 6:00 p.m. Jason Willems with share the Tequila Don Ramón story and you will learn about the fine art of tequila. This event will feature a special prepared cocktail, a 3 course meal and three limited edition tequila tastings.