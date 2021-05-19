Summer Camps, Book Clubs, Maker Sessions, & Giving Back – What You Need to Know

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

Parents, if you’re looking for camps and classes to enroll your kiddos in this summer, check out Arts Live Theatre. They recently released their schedule of in-person and virtual camps that will take place including 24 hour play mania, comedy improv, filmmaking and more. During June, July & August and they have camps for kids from 6 years old all the way up to 18. Space is limited for their camps with some of the more popular ones already selling out.

Book Clubs for your summer reading are popping up all over and this one is aimed at business leaders. Two Friends Books and the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a book club called “Now Read This.” Tomorrow night at seven p-m, the will be holding a virtual zoom conversation of the book. “Grit” by Angela Duckworth. If you need the book, you can contact Two Friends Books. You can also join the conversation tomorrow without having read this book in order to prepare for the next book club meeting.

Parents if you’re looking for a fun evening activity for your teens, the Amazeum is offering hands-on and interactive maker sessions. Your teen will learn about block printing with Maker in Residence Acadia Kandora, on Wednesday, May 19. By the end of the session your teen will create their own unique printed trading cards. Tickets are $10 for Amazeum members and $15 for non-members, advanced registration is required.

If you are looking for a way to make a major impact in our community , CASA of NWA wants you. You can become a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA for abused and neglected children. As a CASA volunteer you will be trained and supported to speak up for children in the foster care system. There is an informational meeting happening Thursday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. that will be held over zoom. Additional sessions will take place Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. This is your time to learn more about the difference you can make in a child’s life.