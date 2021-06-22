Summer is Heating Up with these Events Happening in Northwest Arkansas

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

If this past weekend’s Bentonville Bike Fest has you and your family ready to ride your bike, be sure to check out the Runway Bike Park this summer. The bike park is located at the Jones Center in Springdale and is a state-of-the-art training area complete with a Pump Track, a Skills course, and a Bicycle Playground. The park is open each day from sunrise to sunset and helmets are required.

Dress for Success of Northwest Arkansas reminds you that as you clean out your wardrobe, they would love to have your gently used professional items. On Tuesdays they accept donations of anything from dresses to blazers and even jewelry. You can drop your items off at their location in the Frisco Station Mall In Rogers until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Northwest Arkansas’ Latin X Theatre Project is hosting a New Members Workshop for those interested in joining the group for the 2021-22 season. The LatinX Theatre Project is a socially engaged theatre group of professionals and young artists-in-training that is committed to continuing an inclusive conversation about community identity through its devised theatre performances. The workshop will take place online Thursday afternoon. If you are interested in learning more or registering for the event, we’ve got the details on our website.

Also happening on Thursday, June 24, mark your calendars to explore Arkansas Art with the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. They are expanding their focus to include all types of art as this Zoom lecture is centered on the life of native Arkansan Maya Angelou. You can join the lecture either on Zoom or Facebook live on Thursday 7:00 p.m. The event is free, all you need to do is register to attend.

Live music is popping up all over Northwest Arkansas and that means that a long awaited venue is also opening its doors. The Walmart AMP is hosting their first concert since 2019 when the band “Chicago” takes the stage this Friday night. This concert was originally scheduled for 2020, and has been rescheduled for 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored and if you don’t have tickets, but want to go tickets are still available. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24 and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Registration is now open for a Play Therapy Conference taking place this Saturday. The University of Arkansas Office of Play Therapy Research and Training. This interactive and exploratory workshop will focus on a variety of issues that emerge in play therapy relationships. This workshop is perfect for educators or anyone looking to further explore the world of play therapy.