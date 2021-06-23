Summer Reading, Movies, Plays, & Biking – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

If you don’t know where to start to get moving on some summer reading, this first story might help! Two Friends Books in Bentonville has announced new book selections for their book club for the next three months. The Book Club has started meeting in-person again, outside the shop the first Tuesday of the month at six p-m. All book club books are discounted at the book shop and it’s not too late for you to get your hands on and read the selection for July called “No One is Talking About This” by Patricia Lockwood.

The Arkansas Cinema Society and Fayetteville Public Library will present a special outdoor screening of “Raya and the Last Dragon.” The film was co-written by Arkansas native Qui Nguyen who will be doing a Q & A before the screening. The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.

A riotously acclaimed, five-time Tony Award winner, Matilda is an international phenomenon. Fresh from its hit Broadway run, TheatreSquared is reimagining the show for Northwest Arkansas, and the run kicks off on Thursday, June 24. Here are a few things you need to know: All performances of Matilda will be held at the newly expanded Fayetteville Public Library. Fully vaccinated guests are able to go unmasked. Face coverings are required for un-vaccinated guests. Face covering are available at check-in for those who want or need one. Tickets are on sale now and the show runs through July 18.

Registration is open right now for the Virtual Bike Education Summit that’s happening in July. Bike NWA will host two free online seminars for teachers, administrators, and community members who want to improve bike education in their school. One day of the summit is for elementary schools and the other is for secondary schools. Participants will be eligible for giveaways.