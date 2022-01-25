Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Trailer PLUS More Trending Stories

This year’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show is going to be packed with stars. That story tops today’s trending stories, these are our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.



Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are set to take the stage

Here’s a look at a cinematic-style trailer featuring all five stars and some of their best known hits.

A tribute to the impact each have had on music and pop culture, the trailer moves from Eminem to Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, as D. Dre calls on them to gather at Sofi stadium in Inglewood.

You can watch Super Bowl LVI on KNWA, February 13.

Sometimes you have to treat yo self, and that’s just what a toddler did. Twenty-two month-old Ayaansh Kumar somehow managed to order close to $2,000 worth of furniture from walmart.com to his family’s home in New Jersey They’ve been told they will receive a full refund.

