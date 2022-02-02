Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Performances for Super Bowl 56 are set. Country music star Mickey Guyton will take the stage to sing the National Anthem. While R and B hitmaker Jhené Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.” Gospel duo Mary Mary will be accompanied by the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Making sure the crowd is all warmed up and ready to cheer on the Bengals and the Rams. Is Grammy-Winning producer Zedd who will serve as the pregame DJ during player warmups. Don’t forget you can see Super Bowl 56 on KNWA.

Sticking with football news – it’s officially official. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady told fans Tuesday, February 3 he’s retiring from football. Saying he’s loved his NFL career but after 22 seasons that it’s time to focus “on other things that require my attention.” The 44-year-old’s lengthy Instagram post capped almost 72 hours of speculation since reports first emerged Saturday (January 29) afternoon that the winner of 7 super bowls would hang it up. Brady wrote of the brutal physical toll and total commitment it takes to play football at the highest level. He made only vague comments about future endeavors.

February 2 is Groundhog Day and according to Punxsutawney Phil, there will be six more weeks of winter. Phil emerged from his burrow to perform his Annual Groundhog Day duties. Six more weeks of winter means Phil saw his shadow. According to folklore, spring would come early if he didn’t see it.