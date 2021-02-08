Super Bowl Recap – Highlights from the Game, Halftime Show & Favorite Commercials

Tom Brady proving why many consider him the G.O.A.T. That story is kicking off today’s trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

It’s lucky number 7 for Brady as the Buccaneers (15-5) won their second NFL Title and first in 18 years while becoming the first team to play the big game at home, Brady broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joined hall of famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win one with multiple franchises. Despite playing at home, the Buccaneers weren’t allowed to fire the cannons from their famed pirate ship after touchdowns and big plays. They did it soon after the clock expired as red, white and black confetti fell onto the field sealing their 31-9 victory.

The big game had several memorable moments from performances to commercials and a moment during the final five minutes of the game where a fan ran onto the field, sporting a pink onesie. The man breaks a tackle with a spin move, only seconds before he’s taken down by security. Due to the virus, only 25,000 mask-wearing fans attended, including approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers given free tickets by the NFL. About 30,000 cardboard cutouts made the stadium look full.

Speaking of moments from the big game, we wanted to talk about our favorites. Artist H.E.R., performed “America the Beautiful” and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performed the National Anthem. Both performances were beautiful, and the sign language interpreter was also a star, so much emotion and passion. Then there was the Drake from State Farm Ad. This was an all-star commercial with Aaron Rodgers, Who Was Named NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes, Paul Rudd and Drake.

One of Jaclyn’s favorite ads from last night included the Bud Light Legends ad with Cedric the Entertainer, Post Malone, the guy from the old commercials “I Love You Man,” and Dave Bickler from the band Survivor, you know their hit song “Eye of the Tiger.”

Jason’s favorite moment from was after the game. As he says, “seeing Tom rush over and embrace his family was really heartwarming and again, shows how much family means.”