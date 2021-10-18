Superhero Trailers, Kardashian News, & the Winter Olympic Flame Burns Bright – Hot Topics

Wedding bells are ringing for one Kardashian sister. That story is kicking off today’s trending stories brought to you by “Come From Away” at Walton Arts Center.

A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption “Forever.” It will be Kourtney’s first marriage. She has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. It will be Barker’s third marriage. The pair have been dating for several months, showing their affection for each other at public events and social media.

He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Take a look at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “Black Adam.” Here’s what we know so far… When archeologists mistakenly blast Black Adam with a bolt of lighting, he doesn’t seem to like that and chaos ensues. The film is setup to be a spin-off from the 2019 film “Shazam.” The movie also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge & Pierce Brosnan. “Black Adam” is set to be released in July of 2022.

Staying with movie news Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson. The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, as well as multiple iconic characters, including Zoe Kravitz who will play Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Paul Dano as the Riddler. “The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4.

The Beijing 2022 Olympics Flame was lit at Greece’s Ancient Olympia on Monday, October 18. The ceremony comes just over 100 days before the start of the Olympics on February 4th. Beijing will become the first city to host both the winter and summer games. You can see the Beijing 2022 Olympics on KNWA.

Broadway is back at Walton Arts Center. “Come From Away” is the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show kicks off on October 26.

