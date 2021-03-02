Superstar Support for Tiger Woods & Andra Day – Hot Topics

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses stories that are trending on social media.

Players from across the PGA Tour showed their support for Tiger Woods by wearing Tiger’s iconic Sunday red. Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed and other PGA stars honoring Woods at the final round of the WGC Workday Championship in Florida. Woods tweeted his appreciation saying in part “you are truly helping me get through this tough time.” Tiger was involved in a serious single car accident recently, suffering severe injuries to his legs. Since then, he has undergone multiple surgeries and is said to be in good spirits as he recovers.

Check out this viral video of Andra Day from Access Online’s Instagram. She is giving an interview after winning Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her portrayal of Billie Holiday. In the biopic, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.” When all of a sudden Regina King walks into her interview. This moment of true love and support between the two of them “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday” is directed by Lee Daniels and follows the jazz musician and activist and her career while she was being targeted by the government for drugs in the 1940s. It’s streaming on Hulu.

Oprah Winfrey has interviewed presidents and Hollywood A-listers. On an upcoming interview, she sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in 2020. They cited what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the Duchess. It was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year. On Friday, February 26, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles. That decision makes formal, and final, the couple’s split from the royal family.