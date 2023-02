Happening at Beaver Lake this weekend you can take the plunge to support opportunities in sports, leadership, and health programming for children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state.

Watch as Donna Kilmer with Special Olympics Arkansas joins Good Day NWA to share details on a polar plunge event.

Saturday, February 11 at the Prairie Creek Marina starting at 10:00 a.m., you can register to take the plunge. A minimum of $50 is required, and costumes are encouraged.