Tasty Tuesday – Thai Tom Yam Soup with Shrimp

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Day NWA is partnering with Blue Elephant Royal Thai Cuisine to bring you this “Tasty Tuesday,” where we will focus on the foods from the heart of Thailand.

Watch as Blue Elephant Thai Culinary Ambassador, Chef Case Dighero joins Good Day NWA with a recipe that’s fresh, healthy, and perfect for some Thai flare!

There’s a giveaway happening right now. Click here for the Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine Variety Pack and use the promo code TOMYAM2021 to activate the promotion on this bundle. It’s available to the first 50 customers.

*Sponsored Content

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play