“Ted Lasso” Looks to Score with Audiences

A college football coach is in for a shocker when he’s hired to coach an English Premier League soccer team. A show with a lot of hilarity and an equal amount of heart is making waves on the streaming platform Apple TV+.

You can stream “Ted Lasso” right now on Apple TV+. Watch as stars of the show Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) join Good Day NWA to talk about their favorite moments of the first season and how their characters have a “hate/hate” relationship.

Fans of the show eagerly anticipate awards season. “Ted Lasso” has picked up 2 Golden Globe Award nominations. One for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) and another for actor Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series. The 2021 Golden Globes air live Sunday, Feb 28 at 7:00 p.m. on KNWA.