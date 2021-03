Season 2 of “Ted Lasso” is coming this summer. The show is collecting all types of awards from Critics’ Choice to a Golden Globe for Jason Sudeikis.

Executive Producer Bill Lawrence and Actor Jeremy Swift (Higgins) chat with Good Day NWA about what makes this show so special and when you can expect the second season.

Good Day NWA has also interviewed actors Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt).