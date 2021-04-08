Tee Up Some Fun at Downstream Casino Resort

Here's a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

Check out this viral story about a young girl who's proving that if you want something, all you have to do is ask. You may have seen 1st Grader Kamryn Gardner and her family this morning on the Today Show. Kamryn attends Evening Star Elementary in Bentonville and in a persuasive letter assignment. She wrote a letter to Old Navy and asking the retailer to create girls jeans with real front pockets not the fake ones, so she can put her hands and other things in them. And you know what? Old Navy responded, thanking her for her feedback and gifting her four pairs of jean pants and shorts with real pockets! A very creative way to get kids thinking and asking for the things they want.