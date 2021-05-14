Television Shows – What’s In and What’s Out; The Gods of Rock are Saluted; Your Best “Friends” Plan a Reunion – What You Need to Know

Daytime television will look at little different next year. That story is kicking off today’s Hot Topics!

Ellen DeGeneres has announced she’s ending her daytime talk show, “Ellen.” The comedian told the Hollywood Reporter that the show’s upcoming 19th season will be its last. DeGeneres also told the Hollywood Reporter that “when you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged.” Over the past year, DeGeneres has endured controversy over allegations of a toxic workplace at her show, which led to dismissal of several key executives. DeGeneres has done more than three thousand episodes of her show.

Here’s a show that will not be ending for awhile. Sands will keep falling through the hour glass a while longer. Daytime drama “Days of Our Lives” for has been renewed for two more seasons. That will carry it through seasons 57 and 58. The show aired its 14 thousandth episode back in December and is NBC’s longest running series.

The Rock and roll Hall of Fame is welcoming a new class. Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and the Go-Go’s were elected to Hall of fame their on a first time on the ballot, leading a class that also includes Tina Turner, Carole King and Todd Rundgren. Each will be honored during an induction ceremony in Cleveland in October. The hall will also welcome LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads with Musical Excellence Awards, and honor Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton as early influencers.

It’s not much of a look…But it is “a” look at the upcoming reunion of the “Friends” cast. “Friends: The Reunion”, will stream on HBO Max Thursday May 27.Warner Brothers says the ‘unscripted’ reunion of Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Leblanc and David Schwimmer will also feature some guest stars including Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

The 146th Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 15 and this year’s field of 10 horses will include Kentucky Derby Winner and early betting favorite Medina Spirit. There was some question about whether he would be allowed to race after failing a drug screening following his derby win. However, Preakness race officials reached an agreement with the trainer and Medina Spirit will be allowed to compete Other horses in the field that will look to challenge Medina Spirit are Rombauer, Crowded Trade, Concert Tour and Midnight Bourbon. Don’t miss all the action from the Preakness Stakes Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m. on KNWA.