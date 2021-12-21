Test Your Holiday Knowledge; Bake Cookies for First Responders; Watch “Polar Express” at WAC – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Perhaps you want to test your knowledge one last time before the new year. Head to Bentonville Brewing Company on Tuesday, December 21 for their last trivia event of the year. This trivia will be Christmas themed so brush up on your holiday knowledge for your chance to win a gift card. The trivia is inside to keep you nice and warm – but that also means that seating is limited. Get to the brewery early for trivia, tonight from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The Benton County Running Club is inviting all runners out to run Bentonville. The Bentonville Holiday Run will begin and end at the Hub. You’re invited to wear your ugly Christmas sweater, your holiday costumes, light-up shirts, and more. The event is Wednesday, December 22 beginning at 5:45 p.m. Food and libations will be served after you finish the short course which organizers say, will be no longer than five miles.

The Polar Express, the beloved film based on the children’s book of the same name, is making a stop at Walton Arts Center for two screenings on Thursday, December 23. Families can choose between the 3:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. showing. Both are just $10. All are encouraged to wear their PJs, cozy up with some free hot cocoa and enjoy the heartwarming story of a boy who takes a train ride to the North Pole to meet Santa. Tickets are on-sale now.

Beginning on Christmas Eve, you can bring cookies to the heroes – local service men and women – who are working Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The idea is that you can bring cookies, breakfast, snacks, presents – Really anything that will brighten the days of our service men and women — Take them to your local police department, fire department or hospital. You can sign up to which particular department you will be supporting as well as learn answer some frequently asked questions like how many cookies to make and if the treat need to be homemade, here!