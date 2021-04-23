The Amazeum’s UnGala – Join the “Adult Only” Fun

On Saturday, April 24, the Amazeum will transform to an adult only playground.

Watch as Good Day NWA’s Jaclyn House gives us a preview of what you can expect at this year’s UnGala Fundraiser.

The Amazeum invites guests ages 21 and up to play at the museum and experience exhibits like 24-volt racers, the Keva block challenge and Impulse, a light and sound seesaw installation.

This year’s event will feature an in-person option from 2:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. as well as a virtual component from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available and will include a Home Kit that includes a take-and-make meal and a few surprises.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit programs at Amazeum.