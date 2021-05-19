“The Amazing Shake” Prepares Students for the Future

The Amazing Shake is a competition with an emphasis on student leadership, manners, discipline, respect, and professional conduct. Locally the competition is presented by the Soar Afterschool Program.

Watch as Calli McVay joins Good Day NWA. She’s the winner of the 2021 Amazing Shake as well as being a 5th grader at Grace Hill Elementary in Rogers. Calli speaks about the resilience that the program teaches. Under the direction of Ben Rediske, from the Soar Afterschool Program, the Amazing Shake has plans to expand to the entirety of Northwest Arkansas.