a polar plunge and a virtual cooking experience just for you.

Crystal Bridges is spotlighting author Tommy Orange on Thursday, March 4. Tommy will dive into his writing process and talk about how he includes themes of Native American culture and history to inform his work. Tommy is the author of the book "There, There" which was named one of The New York Times’ top books of 2018 and a Pulitzer Prize finalist. You can hear from Tommy at tonight virtual "fireside chat" beginning at seven p-m. The event is free - all you need to do is register.