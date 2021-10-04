The Annual Celebration for Sheep Dog Impact Assistance

An annual event honoring Veterans and First Responders is back.

Watch as Jayme Lingo and Scott West join Good Day NWA to talk about what you can expect at this year’s Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Celebration.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Celebration

  • October 9, 2021
  • Village on the Creeks | Rogers
    • 4:30 p.m. Doors Open
    • 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Event
    • 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. VIP Reception
  • Picnic-Style Dinner, Lawn Seating, Family fun, Entertainment, Music, Fireworks, Live & Silent Auction
  • Tickets

