The Annual Potter’s House Christmas – Where Diversity & Inclusion Matter

As you’re thinking of giving back this holiday season, Northwest Arkansas has many non-profits providing services and resources for our friends and neighbors. Potter’s House is one of those non-profits striving to create a community that lives life together.

Watch as Shawn Schwartzman (President/Founder) joins Good Day NWA along with Jasmine Hudson and Jae Merchant from Jazzy Jae NWA and the Black-Owned Directory of NWA with details on what you can expect at the annual Potter’s House Christmas celebration.

11th Annual Potter’s House Christmas

  • Friday, Dec. 11
  • Saturday, Dec. 12
  • Send Funds
  • Purchase Gifts
  • Volunteer

