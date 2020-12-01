The Annual Potter’s House Christmas – Where Diversity & Inclusion Matter

As you’re thinking of giving back this holiday season, Northwest Arkansas has many non-profits providing services and resources for our friends and neighbors. Potter’s House is one of those non-profits striving to create a community that lives life together.

Watch as Shawn Schwartzman (President/Founder) joins Good Day NWA along with Jasmine Hudson and Jae Merchant from Jazzy Jae NWA and the Black-Owned Directory of NWA with details on what you can expect at the annual Potter’s House Christmas celebration.

11th Annual Potter’s House Christmas