"The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson in his first turn as the brooding crime fighter — flew to a huge $128.5 million in its domestic box office debut to secure the second-best opening of the pandemic era behind 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson in his first turn as the brooding crime fighter — flew to a huge $128.5 million in its domestic box office debut to secure the second-best opening of the pandemic era behind 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s also director Matt Reeves’ biggest opening to date, and is only the second picture since December 2019 to cross $100 million in its launch. Overseas, the $200 million tentpole opened to $120 million from 75 markets for a worldwide start of $248.5 million

Here’s a look by the numbers at the top films over the weekend of March 4:

“The Batman,” $128.5 Million “Uncharted,” $11.0 Million “Dog,” $6.0 Million “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $4.4 Million “Death on the Nile,” $2.7 Million

“Euphoria” is officially HBO ‘s second most-watched tv show just after “Game of Thrones.” According to HBO the total viewers for the episodes in the show’s second season is now averaging 16.3 million viewers, Marking a new high for any HBO series in the past 18 years with the exception of “Game of Thrones.” The show starring Zendaya takes a look at the life for a group of high school students as they grapple modern day issues.

Kenan Thompson just celebrated a major milestone in his historic 19-season tenure on Saturday Night Live. As of the latest, Kenan has appeared in 1,500 sketches. That’s right – FIFTEEN. HUNDRED. SKETCHES. He was in four sketches throughout the episode starting with “Paw Patrol,” in which he played a disgruntled citizen of Adventure Bay, the town where Paw Patrol takes place. For sketch #1,500, Kenan played Gus Van Tant, the host of “In Over Your Head”, a home repair show for people who tried (and failed) to perform their own home repairs.

