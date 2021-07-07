The Boss Tweeds Bring Classic Rockabilly to Live Performances

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Boss Tweeds Blend Rock and Roll with a little Rockabilly and have some influence from the 1950’s and R and B.

Watch as Brad & Jody Birchfield, and Joe Hamilton join Good Day NWA with information on their upcoming performances. Plus, they treat our ears to a song!

Local Color Radio Hour

  • Saturday, July 10
  • Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
  • Show Starts: 7:00 p.m.
  • Tickets: $15
  • Kids Ages 6-15: $5

The Boss Tweeds Performance

  • Mountain Street Stage
  • Summer Concert Series
  • Sunday, July 11
  • 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Fayetteville Public Library
  • Free Event

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play