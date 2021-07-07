The Boss Tweeds Bring Classic Rockabilly to Live Performances

The Boss Tweeds Blend Rock and Roll with a little Rockabilly and have some influence from the 1950’s and R and B.
Watch as Brad & Jody Birchfield, and Joe Hamilton join Good Day NWA with information on their upcoming performances. Plus, they treat our ears to a song!
- Saturday, July 10
- Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
- Show Starts: 7:00 p.m.
- Tickets: $15
- Kids Ages 6-15: $5
- Mountain Street Stage
- Summer Concert Series
- Sunday, July 11
- 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Fayetteville Public Library
- Free Event