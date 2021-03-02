The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks Grows into Spring

We’ve shaken off the cold temperatures of winter, and we’re ready to embrace spring. That’s where the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks comes in!

Watch as Liz Atwell joins Good Day NWA to talk about several upcoming events at the garden including a pop-up party and their Spring Bridal Open House.

Upcoming Events

March 9 | Little Sprouts St. Patrick’s Pop-Up Party Spring is near! Drop by for a morning of St. Patrick’s Day fun at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks! They will have a craft as well as some great outdoor activities and prizes. Learn more and register here.

March 14 | Bridal Open House Come meet the Assistant Director of Special Events, book an appointment to tour the garden and meet some of NWA’s best wedding and event vendors. Free admission. Learn more and RSVP here.

March 16 or March 20 | New Volunteer Orientation Get involved at the Garden in 2021! The garden has volunteer opportunities available in many areas, including Admissions Office, Horticulture, Sustainability, Events, Education and more. Learn more.

March 22-25 | Virtual Spring Break Family Week Get outside, learn virtually and do it all on your own schedule with BGO during spring break! Virtually engage with a fun and interactive week of videos, activities and projects, designed to get your whole family outside! Materials and Garden passes included with registration price. Learn more.