The Cast of “For All Mankind” Goes to Infinity and Beyond

Picture it, it’s 1969 and the race to be the first on the moon is on. That’s the setting of a show streaming on Apple TV+ called “For All Mankind.” In an alternative version of 1969, the Soviet Union beats the United States to the Moon, and the space race continues on for decades with still grander challenges and goals.

Cast members Shantel VanSanten & Cynthy Wu, who play mother Karen Baldwin and adopted daughter Kelly Baldwin, join Good Day NWA to talk about the show and what they’ve enjoyed most about working on the series.

VanSanten notes that her she’s enjoyed “… all of us who are working to make sure that we have fully fleshed out characters that we’re presenting to the audiences as they watch with all of the time jumps.” Wu adds that the gamechanger for her has been “… just really bonding with her (VanSanten) and getting to work with such lovely talented people.”

“For All Mankind” Season 2 is being released episodically each week with the Season 2 Finale set to premiere on Friday, April 23.