2021 is looking bright For Skipstone Pictures. The production company behind movies like “F.R.E.D.I.” and “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets” have a few projects on the horizon including one shot primarily in Arkansas.

Watch as Movie Producer Johnny Remo joins Good Day NWA with the details of “The Chariot” starring Rosa Salazar & John Malkovich and “Monstrous” starring Christina Ricci.