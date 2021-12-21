The Countdown to NYE; Chris Noth Dropped for Hit TV Series – Hot Topics

Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by “An Officer and a Gentleman” at Walton Arts Center.

The countdown to the new year is officially on. The 2022 numerals have arrived in Times Square. With less than a week to go before the highly anticipated December 31st New Year’s Eve Celebration, the coast to coast journey brought the numerals through Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland. The four numerals use a total of 599 energy efficient LED bulbs.

Chris Noth will no longer be part of the series “The Equalizer” in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor. Noth has played a former CIA director on “The Equalizer,” which stars Queen Latifah. Two women accused Noth of sexual assault. He vehemently denied the allegations, which date back to 2004 and 2015. “Sex and the City” series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement on social media saying they were saddened by the allegations against Noth but supported his accusers.

