A vengeful madman is plotting a global threat, but standing in his way is a lethal trio!

Watch as Director Patrick Hughes tells Good Day NWA more about “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” including what it’s like to work with a cast comprised of Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, & Morgan Freeman just to name a few.

“The Hitman Wife’s Bodyguard” explodes into theatres on Wednesday, June 16.