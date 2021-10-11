The Down Syndrome Connection of NWA Facilitates Inclusion & Encourages Respect

The Down Syndrome Connection is ensuring individuals with Down Syndrome reach their full potential at all stages of life. The organization is gearing up for a full month of events and ways you can support its mission.

Watch as Lindsay Dover, Nicole Terry, Presley “PK,” and Liam Meza Jr. join Good Day NWA with all details on the medical outreach and new parent support services that the organization provides.

Step Up for Down Syndrome Week is October 18 – 23 and there are several ways you can support the organization.

