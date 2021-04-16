The Electric Return of the Amazeum’s UnGala

2019 was the last time we were together celebrating the UnGala at the Scott Family Amazeum. The premiere adult only event returns in 2021 and we are so excited!

Watch as the Amazeum’s Paul Stolt joins Good Day NWA to talk about what you can expect and how this event offers adults to play, just like the kids!

UnGala 2021 | Make your day. Play two ways!

First, come play at the museum! The signature experience debuting at the UnGala this year is Impulse*, a playful installation of light and sound enhanced see-saws scaled to a surreal size. As if that’s not enough, the museum and our one-acre outdoor Playscape will feature one-of-a-kind, distance-friendly experiences exclusive to our UnGala guests, along with our every day amazing exhibits.

