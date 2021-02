Tom Brady proving why many consider him the G.O.A.T. That story is kicking off today's trending stories in Good Day NWA's Hot Topics.

It's lucky number 7 for Brady as the Buccaneers (15-5) won their second NFL Title and first in 18 years while becoming the first team to play the big game at home, Brady broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joined hall of famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win one with multiple franchises. Despite playing at home, the Buccaneers weren’t allowed to fire the cannons from their famed pirate ship after touchdowns and big plays. They did it soon after the clock expired as red, white and black confetti fell onto the field sealing their 31-9 victory.