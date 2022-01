Since 2014, the Ozark Mountain Music Festival has been taking pace in Eureka Springs. It’s a fusion of bluegrass, folk, urban, and American roots music.

Watch as Amanda Haley, Mary Howze, and Corey Lamb join Good Day NWA with all the details. Plus, Opal Agafia and Michael Schembre perform to give a taste of what you can expect at the festival, Thursday, January 20 – Sunday, January 23.