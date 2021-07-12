The Hills are Alive with the Sound of the Opera in the Ozarks

An annual summer festival has returned. Opera in the Ozarks is back to the stage for their 2021 Season.
Watch as General Director Nancy Preis and Artistic Director Tom Cockrell visit with Good Day NWA about the opera’s new season and what you need to do to make sure you reserve your spot.
Opera in the Ozarks | 2021 Season
Featuring:
- Massenet’s Cendrillon | A re-telling of Cinderella
- Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor | based on the novel by Sir Walter Scott
- Inspiration Point Fine Arts | 16311 US-62 | Eureka Springs, AR 72632