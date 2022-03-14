Let’s kick off Monday with a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper zero sugar flavor variety pack.



Put your dancing shoes on, the women’s and men’s Razorback basketball teams are heading to the NCAA tournament. The men’s team will take on the Vermont Catamounts on Thursday, and the women’s team will face the Utah Utes on Friday. GO HOGS!!!!

March 14 or 3/14 is known as Pi day and Ozark Beer Company wants to help you celebrate. Starting at 3:14 p.m., the brewery in Rogers will be serving its regular selection of beers and pies including pizza pies courtesy of Gooseberry Handmade Pies and Poor Man’s Pizza. Then at 6:00 p.m. you can join in on a 3.14-mile run and family-friendly bike ride led by local clubs Benton County Running, NWA No Drop Cycling, and Arkansas Latinas en Bici.

Nothing says welcome to Spring like the opening of local farmers’ markets.

The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market will open for its Spring Fling Walk-Ups, Saturday, March 19 and March 26 opening at 7:00 a.m. and closing at 2:00 p.m. Fayetteville Farmers’ Market also offers an online shopping option where you can pick up all your locally-grown goods!

Spring is also the perfect time to get outside. Mark your calendars for a park clean-up organized by Get Outside NWA. The clean-up will take place on Saturday, March 26 at the Twin Creek Disc Golf Course in Rogers, starting at 9:00 a.m. Trash bags, grabbers, and gloves will be provided. Volunteers are asked to bring water, wear weather-appropriate clothing, and get ready to make a difference in our community. Sign-up: GetOutsideNWA@gmail.com

The weather has warmed up but on Friday it was a different story. NWA was caught up in a winter wonderland but a few avid swimmers didn’t let the snow stop them from taking a dip in the pool.

Bonnie Adams from The Joys of Swimming and Swim OZ sent a video and said she’s been dreaming for years about swimming backstroke while it’s snowing. She wasn’t alone and had a few friends join her.

