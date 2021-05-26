The Indianapolis 500: What to Expect

It’s been two years since racing fans have been inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the month of May. On Friday, May 28, the stands at the Indianapolis 500 will be filled to 40% capacity. That means, about 135,000 racing fans will be in attendance for the greatest spectacle in racing.

Watch as Alia Blackburn gets a behind-the-scenes look at some of the changes fans will notice if they head out to the speedway for the Indy 500.

