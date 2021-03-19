The Marvel Cinematic Universe Expands on Disney+

This weekend is shaking up to be a good one for streaming movies at home. Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at today’s trending stories in Hot Topics.

Sam Wilson and Bucky are back in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles for a new adventure set after the events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” With Steve Rogers’ retirement at the end of that movie, the Captain America mantle passes to Wilson, who teams up with Bucky/The Winter Soldier to fight an organization intent on causing global chaos. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is now streaming on Disney+.

Also announced, the countdown is on for the next Marvel series. Here’s a sneak peek of Tom Hiddleston as he reprises his role as the ever changing Loki. The original series will also stream on Disney+ June 11.

