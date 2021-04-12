The Morgan Nick Foundation Supports “Everyday Heroes”

It’s an event celebrating everyday heroes – from frontline fighters, to military, educators and more.
Watch Genevie Strickland, the Morgan Nick Foundation’s Assistant Director, joins Good Day NWA to share more about the mission of the organization and details on an upcoming event that celebrates all of the “Everyday Heroes.”
Everyday Heroes Event
- May 8, 2021
- 5k & 1 Mile Walk
- Start time: 8:00 a.m.
- Location address: 2876 Lee Creek Park Rd, Van Buren, AR 72956
- Event Phone Number: (479) 632-6382
- Event Information & Registration