“The Nutcracker” Presented by The Conservatory

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s been described as a “community treasure,” The Nutcracker is Northwest Arkansas’ most beloved holiday tradition featuring. The Ballet features a community cast of 151 dance students from The Conservatory and the professional guest artists of NWA Ballet Theatre.

Watch as the show’s Artistic Director Jennifer Davis joins Good Day NWA to preview what you can expect if you’re attending this heartwarming classic! Plus, Kaiya Pettus (The Conservatory) and Carmen DeVora Felder (NWA Ballet Theatre) treat us to an in-studio performance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play