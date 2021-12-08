“The Nutcracker” Presented by The Conservatory

It’s been described as a “community treasure,” The Nutcracker is Northwest Arkansas’ most beloved holiday tradition featuring. The Ballet features a community cast of 151 dance students from The Conservatory and the professional guest artists of NWA Ballet Theatre.

Watch as the show’s Artistic Director Jennifer Davis joins Good Day NWA to preview what you can expect if you’re attending this heartwarming classic! Plus, Kaiya Pettus (The Conservatory) and Carmen DeVora Felder (NWA Ballet Theatre) treat us to an in-studio performance.