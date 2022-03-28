NWA Lights Up Theatre is a local, youth-based theatre company focused on showcasing the talents of the community. They are currently in rehearsals for their play “The Shepherd of the Hills.”

Watch as Founder and Director Hannah Huffey joins Good Day NWA with details of the show along with members of the cast, Maryann Koretoff & Seth Hampton. Plus, we’re treated to a rendition of an original song, “Unto the Hills”