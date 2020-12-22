“The Penitent Thief” – A Film with Local Ties is Now Streaming

This week, as many folks turn their attention to the birth of Jesus, one locally-made movie is focused on a different part of the life of Christ.

Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by Author Don Willis who is also the writer and producer on the new movie “The Penitent Thief.” He talks about the gratification of seeing his book transformed for the big screen and about how important it was to film this movie locally, hiring local talent and crew.

You can stream “The Penitent Thief” on iTunes, Amazon Prime, & Comcast Video.