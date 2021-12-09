The Return of an Art Symposium; Holiday Concerts; Supporting Local Nonprofits During the Holidays – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

The holidays are about coming together and celebrating with the people you love, and today you are invited to celebrate the spirit of the season. The Inspirational Chorale at the University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra are joining forces to present “Together (again) for The Holidays” featuring Grammy award winning vocalist Ledisi. The concert on Thursday, December 9 will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $35.

Here’s a way you can give back this holiday season. The Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center is holding their annual “Meals on Wheels” Holiday Fundraiser. This is an all ages event offering food, live music, games, a silent auction and a raffle. The Festivities will be held on Saturday from eleven to one at their location on College Avenue in Fayetteville. There is a suggested $5 donation to attend.

Live and in-person for the first time since 2019, the INVERSE Performance Art Symposium will be held at the Momentary in Bentonville on Saturday and Sunday. This two-day festival will have solo and collaborative performances from eight artists, as well as discussions and roundtables with the community in attendance. Symposium tickets are just $16 for members and only $20 for non-members. Tickets include entry for both days of the event and are available online right now.

A Bentonville Christmas themed pop-up bar is spreading holiday cheer. Undercroft has been transformed into Miracle on 2nd Street, a vintage holiday wonderland. Guests 21 and up can enjoy two spaces including a heated tent area around the Preacher’s Son patio, and festive drinks like “Bad Santa” and the “Christmapolitan.” You are asked to make a reservation. Miracle on 2nd Street is open through December 31.

Here’s some exciting news from Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. They have a new rescue… “Jake” the African Serval. He’s almost 2 years old and comes from another wildlife rehabilitation facility in Oklahoma. The team at Turpentine plan to give Jake plenty of time to settle into his new habitat while building trust with his new caretakers.

The morning news team is challenging the evening news team in a Virtual Red Kettle Campaign to benefit the Salvation Army. We’re asking for your help and asking you to donate to the Morning Team’s Virtual Kettle. So far you have helped us raise over $2,700 for the Salvation Army.