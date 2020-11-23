The Show Goes On at Arts Live Theatre

Arts Live Theatre‘s mission is to empower children and enrich lives through excellence in children’s theatre and education and they have plenty of opportunities for you and your family to get involved this winter.

Executive Director Mark Landon Smith and Education Director Julie Gabel join Good Day NWA to talk about upcoming events, how performing builds confidence, and what to do if you have “stage fright.”

Arts Live Theatre is very active on social media where they post workshops, audition information, and additional opportunities.