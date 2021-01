Here's what's happening in Northwest Arkansas including an end-of-year recap from Crystal Bridges and how you can get involved with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

If you or your business is interested in becoming more bike-friendly in the new year, there is a virtual event happening right now that you can still join. Several organizations including BikeNWA and the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to host a series of free workshops where they will take you through the application process to become a Bicycle Friendly Business. The boot camp workshop is happening right now and it lasts until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 14. You can hop in at any time.