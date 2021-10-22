The Symphony Eyes Return to WAC; Vintage Pistol to Release New Album; Bentonville Public Library Celebrates 15 Years – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas or SoNA will be performing Mozart and Beethoven in a couple of weeks on Friday November 5. The concert will be held at Walton Arts Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. that night. Tickets are on sale now.

Happening on Friday, October 22, if rock music is more your thing, the band Vintage Pistol is having an album release party at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. “Energy: A Remedy for Roadlessness” was recorded during the start of the pandemic in 2020 when the world flipped and the band was forced to take a step back from their way of life on the road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the band will take the stage around 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at just $10.

There’s something that the kids will love happening on Saturday, October 23 in Bentonville. You can join Bentonville Public Library, OZ Kids® and friends to celebrate BPL’s 15-year anniversary with an amazing afternoon of bike races, crafts, food and more! The OZ Kids® Fat Tire Criterium & Fall Fest is tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. at Bentonville Public Library. The event will include many exciting features such as a children’s bike race, stories and crafts for all ages, activity stations by Buddy Pegs, Strider Bikes, 37 North, NWACC Bicycle Tech program and Cocoon Yoga Lab. There will be food, goodie bags, book giveaways and live music by Handshake Saints to add to the celebration.

The Razorback Football team takes on the Golden Lions from the University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff tomorrow in this historic matchup. Kickoff is another early one, it’s at 11:00 a.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Arkansas run game continues to be one of the best units in the country. Their 64 rushes for 10 or more yards now leads the FBS. If you aren’t headed to Little Rock, you can see the Hogs and their ramblin’ run game on the SEC Network.