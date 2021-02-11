The Trophy Toss Heard Round the World; Awards Season Heats Up; Rock and Roll Hall of Fame News – What You Need to Know

Good Day NWA takes a look at stories making headlines on social media including Super Bowl Celebrations and solitary performances.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on top of the world! Here’s a look at the champs during a boat parade. QB Tom Brady made one more pass, with the Lombardi Trophy. Brady climbed up in the pocket and hit Tight End Cameron Brate, on another boat, with the famed trophy. Of course since this is Brady we’re talking about here, the pass was complete and all is well.

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Iron Maiden lead this year’s nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The nominees also feature a female-heavy list of 16 acts that includes for the first time The Go-Go’s, Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick. Artists are eligible for a nomination 25 years after the release of their first official recording. Tina Turner, Carole King and Dave Grohl are looking for a second spot in the Hall. Other nominees this year include: Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Todd Rundgren. LL Cool J is on his sixth nomination and Chaka Khan is on her third solo nomination. The class of 2021 will be announced in May.

Later this month, the Golden Globe Awards will be a bi-coastal event, with Tina Fey co-hosting from New York City and Amy Poehler from L.A. Now, the Oscars will have a similar look. The April 25 event will originate from multiple locations, including an in person event at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. No other details have yet been released, but this means the 93rd Edition of the Academy Awards could look like some earlier ones. For several years in the 1950’s, the Oscars had simultaneous gatherings. Award season gets rolling with the Golden Globes right here on KNWA, Sunday, February 28.

Violinist Tatsuki Narita was traveling with his wife on a bullet train from Tokyo over the weekend. When they got on the train, they realized that they were the only passengers on their car. Narita decided to do what he does the best, play the violin, to fill the void. The Japanese government recently suspended the go-to travel campaign, a nationwide subsidy program encouraging domestic travel, due to the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the country. The video of Narita’s performance has garnered over 100,000 views in a few days on Twitter, reflecting people’s longing for travel and concert performances.