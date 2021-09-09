The United Way is Commemorating 9/11 in the River Valley

The United Way of Fort Smith Area is coming together on Saturday, September 11 to present a family-friendly community event to honor the sacrifices of veterans, first responders, civilian and military heroes of 9/11. The event includes a run of remembrance and more.

Watch as Carrie Terry and Andelyn Wright join Good Day NWA to tell us how you can participate.

We Remember: A 9-11 Commemoration

Saturday, September 11
Chaffee Crossing, Fort Smith
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Run of Remembrance – 6:00 p.m. Start Time

