The United Way is Commemorating 9/11 in the River Valley

The United Way of Fort Smith Area is coming together on Saturday, September 11 to present a family-friendly community event to honor the sacrifices of veterans, first responders, civilian and military heroes of 9/11. The event includes a run of remembrance and more.

Watch as Carrie Terry and Andelyn Wright join Good Day NWA to tell us how you can participate.

We Remember: A 9-11 Commemoration

Saturday, September 11

Chaffee Crossing, Fort Smith

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Run of Remembrance – 6:00 p.m. Start Time